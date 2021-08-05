Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,714. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $92,675,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.