Lake Street Capital Raises Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $35.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

