Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $279,000.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

