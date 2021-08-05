Short Interest in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Declines By 14.2%

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

