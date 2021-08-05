Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

