First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,781,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,232,000 after purchasing an additional 654,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,403,000 after purchasing an additional 378,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,382,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 214,801 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

