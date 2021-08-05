SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $548.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.24. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

