BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

