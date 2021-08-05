Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 823 ($10.75) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 737.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

