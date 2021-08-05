Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.