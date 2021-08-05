OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ONCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.