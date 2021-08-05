American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several analysts have commented on APEI shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $540.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

