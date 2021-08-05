Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

