Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $55.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

