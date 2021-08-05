SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $292.73 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

