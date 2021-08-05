Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $196.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.34. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.