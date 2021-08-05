Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

