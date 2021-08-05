Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $90.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CERN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,198 shares of company stock worth $7,993,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

