Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCPC. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.67. Balchem has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

