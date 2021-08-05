Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

