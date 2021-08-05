Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:FREY opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.10.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

