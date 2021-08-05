Credit Suisse Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI opened at $58.35 on Monday. Capri has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

