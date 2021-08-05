Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTWRF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of VTWRF opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

