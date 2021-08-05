Analyzing Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 25.80% 8.13% 0.87% Camden National 35.92% 13.88% 1.45%

This table compares Washington Federal and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.25 $173.44 million $2.00 15.90 Camden National $207.69 million 3.17 $59.49 million $3.95 11.14

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Washington Federal and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Camden National 0 0 2 0 3.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.80%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

Camden National beats Washington Federal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates single and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and specialized lending to dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had 57 branches in 13 counties; one branch in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; commercial loan production offices in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree and Wakefield, Massachusetts, as well as 66 ATMs. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

