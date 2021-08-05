Head to Head Comparison: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 6.45 $9.07 million $0.26 57.04

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Summary

Zynex beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

