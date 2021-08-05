Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

BNGO stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. Analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 160.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 341.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 207,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 160,552 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $1,767,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

