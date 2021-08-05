ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

