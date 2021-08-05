Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,289 shares of company stock worth $4,917,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

