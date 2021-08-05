Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $222.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

TTWO stock opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

