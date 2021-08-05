Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $80.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

