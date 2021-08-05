European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.00

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 144.75 ($1.89), with a volume of 247735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.25 ($1.87).

The stock has a market cap of £523.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,241 ($13,379.93). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

