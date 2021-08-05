Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.00. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 800 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. Its flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho. The company is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

