GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,615.92

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,615.92 ($21.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,608 ($21.01). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,625 ($21.23), with a volume of 107,710 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.92.

Get GlobalData alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Peter Harkness sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.45), for a total value of £234,750 ($306,702.38). Also, insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.