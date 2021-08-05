The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $402.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 401.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 274379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.20).

The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

