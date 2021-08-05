CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 426,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CPLG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

