Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,580.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and last traded at GBX 2,515 ($32.86), with a volume of 3557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

OXIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,305.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

