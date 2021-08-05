Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

