Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Grows By 19.5%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,523,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.1 days.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBLCF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

