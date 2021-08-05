Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Shares of AQMS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.56. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

