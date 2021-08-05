Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Buy

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

