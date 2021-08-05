Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $252.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

