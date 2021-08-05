Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Shares of ADUS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

