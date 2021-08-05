Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,754 ($49.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,698.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,771 ($49.27).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

