Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Raised by Analyst

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

