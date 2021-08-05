Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 108,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.