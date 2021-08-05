Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

KVHI opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,835.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

