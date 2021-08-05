Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company boasts a leading position across a broad range of growing end markets. It is focused on high value products to improve gross margin and operating leverage. It is witnessing robust MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. The company has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations that enable it to have flexibility and a quick time-to-market schedule. However, research and development activities might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is susceptible to capital investment cycles. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other concerns.”

KN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Knowles by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Knowles by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

