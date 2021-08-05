YouGov (LON:YOU) PT Raised to GBX 1,455

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,187.54. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 809 ($10.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 175.00.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

