Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$68.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

