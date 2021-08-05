-$0.10 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.27). CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

