Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.