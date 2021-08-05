Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.13.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.